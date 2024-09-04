Only Week 1, But Already a Must-Win Game For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2024 NFL season in Los Angeles against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
This will be a game of two teams looking to make a statement in Week 1. Both teams come into this season with new head coaches. Both organizations also went through a major shift this offseason, and both teams have been projected to not do well this year.
While it's only Week 1 for the Silver and Black, this game is a must-win. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has said he wants to get out to a fast start this season. Wide receiver Davante Adams has also said how important it is for the team to win these early season games and not put themselves in a bad position late in the season.
It is also a must-win because of who the Raiders will face in Week 2. After Sunday's game, the Raiders will then have to go to Baltimore to face the Ravens, a very well-coached and talented team, led by two-time MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson. It is a game that the Raiders are not expected to win -- not impossible to win, but highly unlikely.
Our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. gave his prediction for the Raiders' overall record on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Raiders go to down to L.A. this weekend," Carpenter said. "The Bolts are going to be better. But they are still going to be learning new systems on all three phases, special teams, offense, and defense. They are in a tough spot financially in cap. ... I think the Raiders have a right for one of their quarterbacks to set up. There are weapons everywhere. There are weapons across the defense. There are weapons across the offense. And I do believe the Raiders do enough to go down to the Bolts and get the win. And they start the season 1-0. Then week two, they head out to a team that there is a very good chance they are going to be in the Super Bowl. ... You look at Lamar and everything he does. I think he is a very underrated quarterback. ... I think going east for an early game is just very difficult for a team, especially for one like the Raiders, and I think they lose to Baltimore."
