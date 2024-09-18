Raiders' Daniel Carlson Buried the Ravens in Baltimore
Sunday’s game presented many great opportunities for fans in attendance or tuning in elsewhere to see the league's best -- the Las Vegas Raiders' elite playmakers, Maxx Crosby and Devante Adams, and for the Baltimore Ravens, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and his running mate Derrick Henry.
However, the game also configured two of the most elite kickers in the National Football League, Daniel Carlson and Justin Tucker.
Carlson entered the game Sunday with something to prove. After finishing the preseason with no missed kicks, he missed a field goal in week one against the Los Angeles Chargers. Going on the road in Week 2, the Silver and Black faithful had to take advantage of every opportunity to put points on the board. That is exactly what they did when Coach Antonio Pierce sent out his kicking unit.
Carlson finished the day perfectly, going four-for-four on field goals and 2/2 on extra points. His impressive leg power was put on display twice in the second quarter as he drilled 53 and 51-yard field goals. He was placed in a few more pressure situations in the fourth quarter as his 25-yard field goal made it a one-possession game, and riding the hot leg, the Raiders sent out the unit with half of a minute left in the game and a chance to take the lead.
After a great snap and hold, Carlson finished the operation by converting his fourth and final field goal on the day and ultimately gave the Raiders the come-from-behind victory against the Ravens.
It was a great confidence boost for Raider Nation that Carlson still is one of the most elite kickers in the game and showed his professionalism bouncing back after his week one miss. It is also positive to see Carlson outplay Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker, who holds the All-Time NFL Record for longest field goal of 66 yards, is viewed as arguably the number one kicker overall by some. However, with Tucker's field goal miss Sunday and Carlson going perfect, including a game-winner, safe to say Carlson outperformed Tucker.
Pierce reflected on Carlson during his Monday presser and was very proud of his performance.
“Hat’s off to our special teams; Daniel Carlson going four for four was the difference,” Pierce said.
Carlson looks to continue giving the Raiders a boost and coming through in the clutch as he heads into Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
