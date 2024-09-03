Raiders' Davante Adams Has Been a Nightmare for Chargers in the Past
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is well-rested and ready to attack as he enters his 11th NFL season.
What better first game for him to have than a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a team he has historically had success against, especially as a Raider.
In the Raiders' 63-point outing against the Chargers in Week 15 last season, Adams totaled 101 yards and a reception on eight receptions, bouncing back from an underwhelming Week 14 showing in which he recorded just 53 receiving yards in the Raiders' humiliating 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
In the division rivals' first meeting of the 2023 season, Adams registered 75 yards on eight receptions, a below-average performance -- for his standards -- that can be chalked up to Josh McDaniels failure to utilize the six-time Pro Bowler.
Adams truly dominated the Chargers in his first season with the Silver and Black, starting with his first outing as a Raider when he tallied 141 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions in Las Vegas' Week 1 loss to the Chargers in 2022. He followed that up with an even better showing in their next meeting, totaling 177 yards and two touchdowns on just eight receptions in the Raiders' narrow Week 13 victory over Los Angeles at Allegiant Stadium.
What should have Chargers fans even more concerned about their team facing Adams in Week 1 this Sunday is the fact that Adams has a chip on his shoulder, specifically regarding Los Angeles.
Adams made it clear earlier this offseason he was not pleased with the Chargers' media team, which poked the bear with a graphic they posted of Adams as part of a series of posts comparing each of their 2024-25 opponents to Pop-Tart flavors.
The Chargers had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a photo of Adams side-by-side with a Pop Tart flavor labeled "garbage."
"I thought about responding on social media to it and being funny there, but I figured it would be better to just beat their head in in real life and continue doing it the way," Adams said during his appearance on the "Up and Adams" show back in July, " -- because my first game against them [as a Raider], I don't know, they clearly forgot, I had like 10 catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. And then, the next time, that same year, it was like 177 yards and two touchdowns, I think it was, that game.
"So, I just wanted to kind of remind them what they've been going through as it pertains to playing against me. And hopefully the people that made that post -- because it's not the players' fault, they didn't have anything to do with the post -- but this is directed strictly toward the Chargers' social media page: Please keep my name out your mouth."
Don't be surprised if Adams adds to his dominance against the Chargers in Sunday's Week 1 matchup at SoFi Stadium.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE