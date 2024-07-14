Raiders DE Maxx Crosby's Leadership Will be Put to the Test This Season
For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders enter the season expected to be led by a young, talented defense that finished last season as a top-ten scoring defense.
After firing Josh McDaniels after the team’s lifeless performance against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, the Raiders instantly saw improvement in every area. McDaniels’ departure ushered in Antonio Pierce to the leadership position as the team’s interim head coach. He and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham would orchestrate one of the most improved units in the National Football League.
The Raiders defense returns every starter from last season except for one. Raiders' general manager, Tom Telesco, immediately made a splash earlier in the offseason by signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The veteran defensive lineman was widely considered one of the top free agents available this offseason.
Heading into this season, Wilkins was recently voted among the top six defensive tackles in the NFL by a combination of league executives, coaches, and scouts. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilkins finished last season in the top seven among all tackles with nine sacks, 61 total pressures, and 18 double-team pressures. The Raiders defense that finished last season as one of the best in the league finished with a combined 15 double-team pressures last season.
The Raiders add Wilkins, one of the best defensive tackles, to a defensive line that contains veteran defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. The same combination of league executives, coaches, and scouts that voted Wilkins one of the top six defensive linemen in the league voted Crosby one of the top five defensive ends. According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby and fellow defensive end Malcolm Koonce led all pass-rushing duos in the entire league in pressures with 146.
A lineup of Crosby, Koonce, Wilkins, and John Jenkins gives the Raiders one of the best starting defensive lines in the NFL. They also have a solid lineup of defensive linemen behind the starters. However, as talented as the Raiders' defense is and as high as the expectations are for the unit, like always, the unit’s success will highly depend on the presence and production of Crosby.
The veteran defensive lineman is the unquestioned leader of what is expected to be one of the best defenses in the league this season. Crosby has not missed a game since 2019. There is no doubt what to expect from him on the field. His ability to lead those around him will be tested and fully displayed this upcoming season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.