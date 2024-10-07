Raiders Don't Need a WR in a Potential Davante Adams Trade; They Need a QB
The Las Vegas Raiders faced the Denver Broncos on the road on Sunday. The Silver and Black fell to 2-3 on the season after losing a game they had firmly in hand during the beginning. However, like with most games in the National Football League, the opposing team responded.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, they could not react to the Broncos after quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw an ill-advised throw as the team nearly marched in to score. Instead, Minshew threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, which tied the game. The Broncos would then go on a 20-0 run, essentially putting the game away early.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says he and the team knew the game would have a handful of plays that did not go their way. For Pierce, the team’s response was more critical than the plays themselves. Sunday, the team did not respond well to its self-inflicted adversity.
"We knew there was going to be a play or two in the game that wouldn't go our way. Obviously, that happened," Pierce said after Sunday's game. "At the end of the day, we came back in here at halftime. It was a 10-13 ballgame. Got to keep playing, and we just didn't make enough plays. Obviously, penalties and turnovers killed us."
The game against the Broncos made it painfully clear that it will be a long season for the Raiders with the current quarterbacks on the roster. The Raiders are dealing with numerous injuries to critical players. It has undoubtedly impacted the team negatively, as it looks different than many expected entering the season. This is especially the case on the defensive side of the ball.
Still, the Raiders won last week while missing numerous players and were in a position to be up 14 points early against the Broncos before poor quarterback play by the Raiders swung momentum in the Broncos' favor.
As shorthanded as the Raiders are, they have at least been in a position to win the last two games. They were able to pull off the win against a shorthanded Cleveland Browns but were unable to beat the Broncos, even though they would have been comfortably in the lead if not for Minshew's interception that was returned for a touchdown.
The Raiders will likely trade All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams soon. It has been reported that they want a package of substance in return for Adams, which includes at least a second-round pick and more. While many believe the Raiders want a receiver in return for Adams, which makes sense, the Raiders should also consider finding a way to get a competent quarterback of some sort in return for Adams, along with other compensation.
Another receiver will not change the trajectory of this season, but a better quarterback will.
