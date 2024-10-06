Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Making Himself Right at Home
The Las Vegas Raiders defense was expected to be one of the best in the National Football League this season. Unfortunately, numerous injuries have made that much less of a possibility, as the Raiders are without multiple critical players.
However, one player that is still in the fold for the Raiders defense is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins who was brough in earlier this offseason to help boost the Raiders’ defensive line. Over the first four weeks of the season, Wilkins has progressively gotten better. He credits his teammates and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme as part of his success.
“There's a lot of factors that go into things, but just to pinpoint one thing, just me getting comfortable with my guys, my teammates, the scheme,” Wilkins said. “There's a lot of different things. But again, like I said last week, I like to be able to do whatever it takes to win, just to contribute as much as I can as possible, and just be able to make plays for this team."
Along with getting comfortable in a new scheme for the first time in his career, Wilkins is playing with a handful of familiar faces. Wilkins played with defensive linemen John Jenkins and Adam Butler when the two played for the Miami Dolphins. Wilkins credited Jenkins and Butler for the hard work they have put in and for how they have helped him throughout his career.
“Those are my guys,” Wilkins said. “And speaking of Jenk [John Jenkins], we go way back. He's been a long time teammate of mine going back to my rookie year. And Adam [Butler], I've been able to play with him before. And those guys definitely give me a lot of life, for sure. Just continue to see them doing it. Adam played out of his mind [against the Cleveland Browns.]
“Shout out to him. Jenk's like a Cadillac, just an old, reliable vet and such a calming presence on the field and everything. So, it's just fun to go to work with those guys every day. And Jenk is still my OG, so I'm still learning a lot from him. As much asI'm looked at as a vet and established guy in the league, I still look at him for a lot.
“Same with Adam. He's been around the league a little bit longer than me, so I definitely count on those guys every day. Just their energy, their juice, and just their wisdom on and off the field."
The Raiders have a serviceable defensive line, even with the injuries the unit has sustained. Wilkins, Butler and Jenkins have become even more critical after the losses to the Raiders defense. The Silver and Black will continue to depend on their massive free agent addition to prove he was worth the lofty contract.
