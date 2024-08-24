Raiders' Final Preseason Game May Give Insight to Team's Plan for Cut-Down Day
The preseason is over, and the Las Vegas Raiders will soon choose the players for their 53-man roster. They have had all offseason, training camp, and three preseason games to get an idea of where each player is and their potential fit with the team. The Raiders have things nearly figured out regarding their starters on both sides of the ball. However, the roster's reserve roles and depth positions are not as solidified.
After finishing its third preseason game with a 24-24 tie against the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders have a few difficult decisions to make. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he and General Manager Tom Telesco will sit down and figure things out over the next few days.
“Yeah, me and Tom going to sit there and pound some tape away, and brainstorm, and put some names up there and just look at it,” Pierce said. “It's tough. It's not easy cutting 37 men and tell them they got to find somewhere else to play or whatever it may be. Nature of the beast, and we'll evaluate over the next 48 hours.”
The Raiders had multiple players stand out in the team’s final preseason game, such as wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, who scored two touchdowns against the 49ers. Pierce took notice, saying, “He's got some juice. Came from the Canadian Football League and played running back, never really played wide receiver. You can see that transition into the off-season program.
“I thought he did a hell of a job just in training camp, just quietly. If you really think about that Minnesota game, he popped one there. We been seeing it in practice, but today, he took it to another level, took one to the crib, and hell of a catch and adjustment there on a reception. Then, even just covering kicks. He's been -- moved the needle tonight.”
Linebacker Amari Granier is another player who likely secured a spot on the team’s roster with a productive night against the 49ers. Granier finished the game with 12 total tackles, including 10 solo ones. Pierce has acknowledged Granier’s success multiple times this season and did so again after the game.
“I thought Amari did a really good job,” Pierce said. “Listen, you got an opportunity. You make the most of it. If I was a player, I wouldn't want to get pulled right now when cuts are coming up. He stuck in there to the very end and called the defense tonight; first time he's done that as well. Just some bright spots and things he can learn from as well. That was good to see.”
The Raiders have multiple other players who were on the bubble to make the roster after Tuesday's cut-down day, mainly because of their depth at numerous positions, specifically wide receiver and the defensive line. While Telesco and Pierce have difficult decisions to make, there likely will not be many surprises come Tuesday.
