Raiders Have Not Had Fewer Than Three Primetime Games Since 2019-20
The Las Vegas Raiders have been fortunate to have plenty of primetime showings in recent years, but on Wednesday, the fortune ran out.
The NFL revealed its 2024-25 schedule on Wednesday, and the Raiders are scheduled to play just one primetime game -- Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.
The Raiders will also be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the NFL's Black Friday game, which will be aired on Amazon Prime Video.
The Silver and Black's one primetime game is the lowest it has been scheduled to have in the Las Vegas era.
The last time the club had fewer than three primetime games was in the 2019-20 season when the Raiders played the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football of Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football of Week 10. The Raiders won both games.
The then-Oakland Raiders defeated the Broncos 24-16 at the Oakland Coliseum to start off their final season in Oakland 1-0.
Oakland again gave Raider Nation reason to hope with its victory over the Chargers in the Coliseum in Week 10, which put the Raiders above a .500 record at 5-4.
The success didn't last, of course, as Oakland ultimately finished the season 7-9 and missed out on the postseason.
Yes, the Raiders have now missed the playoffs in back-to-back years, but many had assumed they would get a little more than one primetime game in the upcoming season, considering all the traction the club has generated with Coach Antonio Pierce this offseason, as well as their statement victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day last year, making them the last team to defeat the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
The Raiders still have opportunities to earn some primetime slots late in the season with the possibility of flexed games. That will, of course, depend on where Las Vegas stands in the final stretch of the season.
Even as it is now, though, you can be sure the Raiders don't care. The spotlight has never mattered to them anyways.
