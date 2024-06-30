Raiders Legend Tells Crosby How He Can Make the Hall of Fame
When NFL players are inducted into the Hall of Fame, they are immortalized in football history as all-time greats in the sport.
The Raiders, whether in Los Angeles, Oakland, or Las Vegas, have several players donning the Silver and Black in the Hall of Fame.
Among them is defensive lineman Howie Long, who ranks second in franchise history with 84 sacks. Long is known as one of the toughest, most relentless defensive linemen to ever play the game.
The Raiders currently have a defensive end who is on track to wear a gold jacket once he unlaces his cleats and hangs up his pads: Maxx Crosby.
Crosby has improved every year he has been in the league and has become one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
But what will it take for him to end up in Canton, Ohio, once his career is over? Long joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush." and told him what it takes.
“Stay hungry, stay focused,” Long said. “You have to have great family that understands.”
“The window is here,” Long said, holding his hands together to explain Crosby’s fleeting opportunity visually. “And the rest of your life is here,” he said as he expanded his hands.
“I’m 31 years into my post-life of football,” he continued. “Those 13 years went by like that. You have the opportunity now. Health is everything. Health and mentality is everything. If you keep those two things – if you’re lucky enough to keep your health, maybe talk about getting the snaps down a little bit, not a lot. You’re not going to be off the field a lot. They’re not going to have Maxx Crosby off the field a lot. But, if there’s an insignificant 3rd-and-2 or four on the 30-yard line of them coming out, or a couple plays there to give you a blow, is not going to hurt things.”
Long surmised his answer as this.
“If you stay hungry and you want to be – just be the best you, you can be.”
Crosby is an excellent player on the path to becoming legendary. He has a Silver and Black Hall of Famer in his corner, and he hopes Crosby will join him when it’s all said and done.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Long and Crosby.
