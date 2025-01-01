Raiders Make Perfect Trade Destination for Frustrated Jets WR Wilson
The New York Jets may be left with no choice but to trade wide receiver Garrett Wilson this offseason if things continue to trend in this direction.
Wilson is clearly frustrated with his declining touches in New York following the midseason addition of Davante Adams, and his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not exactly be simpatico.
As a result, there is growing speculation that the star pass-catcher may request a trade in the coming months, and if that does occur, the Las Vegas Raiders should be front and center in discussions.
The Raiders are in desperate need of help at the receiver position after sending Adams to the Jets earlier in the year. Currently, Las Vegas has Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else at wide out, which could create a problem for whoever is under center in 2025.
Fortunately, the Raiders have expansive cap room and could make a run at some of the top free-agent receivers like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin, but a trade for Wilson would also make plenty of sense.
Wilson is only in his third season and has already established himself as one of the most talented receivers in all of football. If Las Vegas is able to draft a quarterback (I know, it's looking bleak), pairing the incoming rookie up with Wilson would be ideal.
The question, of course, is how much draft capital it would take for the Raiders to pry Wilson away from New York.
Las Vegas acquired a conditional third-round pick from the the Jets in exchange for Adams, but given Wilson's age, it would likely take considerably more for the Raiders to land the Ohio State product.
But honestly, it might be worth it.
Wilson has the potential to become one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL, and he appears to be in need of a change of scenery.
And you know what? In spite of his frustrations in 2024, he has still managed to haul in 97 receptions for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns this season, representing his third straight 1,000-yard campaign.
A trio of Wilson, Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers in the aerial attack would be more than impressive, and if the Raiders are also able to add another piece in free agency, they would suddenly boast one of the most lethal groups of receiving weapons in football.
