Raiders Would be Perfect Match for 49ers Disgruntled WR
The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a wide receiver became abundantly clear when they traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets back in October.
Right now, it's basically Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else in terms of proven talent in the Raiders' receiving corps, meaning that adding a wide out should be a top priority for Las Vegas heading into the offseason.
That's especially true considering that the Raiders seem primed to change quarterbacks.
Fortunately, Las Vegas is slated to have massive cap space going into free agency, so the Raiders should absolutely have plenty of room to make some moves.
While Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin will obviously be the top two receivers available on the open market, Las Vegas may also want to consider another big name: Deebo Samuel.
It's looking more and more like the San Francisco 49ers are going to part ways with Samuel, and he may end up simply being a cap casualty.
If the 49ers do, in fact, release Samuel, the Raiders should definitely jump on it.
Samuel is not a No. 1 receiver. However, he possesses incredible versatility and has scored nearly as many rushing touchdowns (20) as receiving touchdowns (21) throughout his NFL career.
The 28-year-old entered the league with San Francisco back in 2019 and has established himself as one of the most interesting playmakers in football.
However, he seems to be falling out of favor in the Bay, and with the Niners having already inked Brandon Aiyuk to a long-term deal, cutting Samuel may be the way to go for them in order to save some cash.
The Raiders should certainly do more than just sign Samuel. But imagine if Las Vegas is able to nab Higgins or Godwin along with the University of South Carolina product?
Suddenly, the Raiders would boast one of the more impressive receiver units in football, and it would make life a heck of a lot easier for the new incoming signal-caller.
General manager Tom Telesco knows what he has to do in the spring, so we'll see if he picks up the phone to place a call to Samuel if he becomes available.
