Raiders' Marvin Lewis Sees Similarities Between Maxx Crosby and Hall of Famers he Coached
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis is the most experienced coach on Antonio Pierce's staff when it comes to coaching experience in the NFL.
Lewis served as the defensive coordinator for one of the greatest defenses of all time, that of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, and head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 seasons.
In that time, Lewis has seen his fair share of all-time great defensive players, and he could very well have another one on his new team.
Lewis told reporters on Wednesday that he sees similarities between Hall of Famers he coached like Ray Lewis and Ravens and Raiders great Rod Woodson.
"I see a driven player," Lewis said. "I also had the opportunity to be around Bruce Smith and Darrell
Green for a season and Champ Bailey, you see guys that have become at the pinnacle -- Shannon Sharpe -- of their game and how they go about their business each and every day. You can set your watch by Maxx Crosby now. Somebody said to me he'd to be easy to assassinate him because you know where he's going to be at all times. He's phenomenal, and being over there in Arizona, I got to spend a lot of time with the Cardinals and watching J.J. Watt at the end of his career. And the very last practice J.J. Watt had for the Arizona Cardinals, he looked like Maxx Cosby looks every day out here. And I think to me that shows you what a great player is like.
"I was influenced as a young coach in the NFL by Rod Woodson, and then later was fortunate enough to draft Ray Lewis, and then we brought Shannon Sharpe, so I've been watching how these guys who've become Hall of Fame players, how they go about their day each and every day, and Maxx has those qualities."
The comparisons Lewis listed in the same breath as Crosby should not be taken lightly. For Lewis to have coached some of these players and say he sees traits in Crosby that he saw in them, it speaks wonders about the kind of player Crosby really is.
