Raiders' Maxx Crosby Nominated for Special Award
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby was nominated for the 2024 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
It is the third time that Crosby has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Crosby and the Raiders are not having the season they expected. The offense has been a struggle, and the defense has dealt with injuries all season. That has not stopped Crosby from putting up another great season.
"Yeah, I think Maxx [Crosby] does everything right man," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "You know, he is a professional he is a pro's, pro. First, in the building, last one to leave. Great teammate hard worker. Takes no plays off. Everything that he does is intentional and it is with the pride of the Raider way. I mean you know, he wants to go down as the ultimate Raider and he is doing that now as a teammate. And again, all the honors that he has coming his way are well deserved."
Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Crosby's work ethic is among the best. Now Crosby has become arguably the best defensive player in the National Football League. Crosby is the face of the Raiders organization and Crosby wants to be a Raider and win a Super Bowl as a Raider.
The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award honors the late Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner Art Rooney Sr.
Every team in the NFL submits their player nominee. Of the 32 players, eight are finalists selected by former players of the NFL Legends Community.
The winner is announced at the NFL Honors ceremony, which takes place the same week of the Super Bowl.
"Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game," said NFL executive vice president of football operations Tony Vincent. "The foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport. These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition."
The winner of the award receives a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
The last Raider to win the award was Hall of Famer Charles Woodson in 2015.
