Raiders' Next Opponent Could be Down Key Players on Sunday
The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off an inexcusable loss to a Carolina Panthers team that entered Sunday's Week 3 matchup with one of the worst offenses in the league.
For the Raiders, it's a game they need to simply forget. Watch the film, correct the mistakes and then turn your attention directly toward the next opponent on the schedule -- the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns, like the Raiders, are 1-2 and come off a disappointing loss of their own. A week ago, you would have expected this upcoming matchup to be a walk in the park for the Silver and Black, but as we saw on Sunday, that can never be assumed.
One thing that could be beneficial for the Raiders going into Week 4 is the injuries Cleveland is currently dealing with.
The Browns could be without their star player and one of the best defensive players in the league, defensive end Myles Garrett, on Sunday, as the team confirmed on Monday that he is day-to-day with feet injuries. The team also revealed that its All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller will be out for "multiple weeks."
Cleveland has already been dealing with injuries to running back Pierre Strong, offensive tackle Jack Conklin and tight end David Njoku, among others.
Browns offensive tackles James Hudson and Jed Wills each suffered injuries in the team's loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Their statuses for the Raiders game are to be determined.
Of course, Las Vegas is battling injuries itself. Raiders safety Marcus Epps (knee) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) left Sunday's game. Meanwhile, the Raiders are still hoping for a full recovery for linebacker Divine Deablo, who missed Sunday's contest and have been without rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson for the first three weeks of the season.
We're going to see two teams battling to get to .500, avoiding a drastic turn in the early stage of their respective seasons. Injuries on both fronts are not what either club needs right now, but you can expect to see a hard-fought battle between these two desperate teams on Sunday.
It's essentially a must-win for both Las Vegas and Cleveland, as neither can afford to start 1-3.
