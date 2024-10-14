Raiders' O'Connell on Loss, 'It Takes 60 Minutes'
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) lost its second consecutive this Sunday in a 32-13 slaughter to the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at home. After a hot start, the Raiders could never find their footing and were outplayed in all facets of the game.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell made his first start of the season after the benching of Gardner Minshew II at the end of last week. O'Connell assumes the role after starting eleven games last year.
On the Raiders' first drive of the game, they went 10 plays, 70 yards, capped off with an Alexander Mattison rushing touchdown to take a 7-3 lead. It would be the only time the Raiders led all game, with the next eight drives consisting of three punts, four turnovers, and a blocked punt.
“We've been emphasizing [we] want to come out fast and obviously did that,”O’Connell said after the loss. "So, it was a great first drive for us to go down and get points and a touchdown specifically, so that was huge for momentum but like I said, it takes 60 Minutes. Obviously, there's going to be good drives, drives that aren't as good, but you just try to maintain and sustain that momentum, I don't think we did that very well.”
O'Connell's performance was adequate even when missing their starting running back and two of the team's top receivers -- running back Zamir White, wide receiver Davante Adams, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. O'Connell finished the afternoon completing 27 of 40 passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
The second-year quarterback was asked what the message in the locker room becomes after a another grueling loss and a disappointing 1-5 start to the season.
“I think we have guys that want to go to work and obviously, it's not the start we wanted through the first six games,” O’Connell said. “But, it's a long season and there's a lot of other teams in the NFL that aren't where they want to be and so it just takes a look at ourselves in the mirror. I think each one of us looking at ourselves, starting with me, and just trying to get better.”
The Raiders will hit the reset button and prepare for a road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (1-4) in Week 7. Better play on both sides of the football will be needed, specifically maintaining some sort of offensive momentum throughout the entire game.
