Raiders' Offense Shines in Front of Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders held an open practice on Wednesday night in front of Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium. It was the first time the Raiders have held a public open practice.
The Raiders quarterback battle continued on Wednesday. Both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II had the offense rolling, picking right back up from where they each left off in Saturday's preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This is a great sign to see from the offense, which has struggled for most of training camp against this great Raiders defense.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the offense's success in Wednesday's open practice on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It was I believe tonight, not perfect, not pretending that it was but the most impressive offensive practice of the preseason," Carpenter said.
"They looked good," Trezevant said. "Impressive was the word. And a lot of those guys out there looked crisp. You could tell they've been putting in the work. You could tell, they are understanding what it is that Luke Getsy wants to do. And they look as prepared as they should be for this point in the offseason."
"I think both quarterbacks had a good day," Carpenter said. " ... But I think clearly tonight, Aidan O'Connell was the better quarterback, in my opinion. Dropping dimes to Davante [Adams], dropping a couple of them to Jakobi Meyers. There was just a lot he did ... no interceptions. He protected the football. I thought it was a great performance by Aidan with what he has done.
" ... Tonight, [Davante] was on the money. He looked to be in midseason form. ... He looked like he was ready to go. Davante looked like what you expect Davante to look like. He had the familiarity with the offense. He looked fluid, he looked smooth. ... It look like he was prepare. Especially for the time off that he just had. So, Davante looks like he is ready to go."
The Raiders' offense clicking is important for them, because they will want to come out of the gates fast in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
