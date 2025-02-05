Raiders Officially Announce OC Kelly, Exec Thewes
The Las Vegas Raiders recently hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and executive Mark Thewes.
Through press releases, the organization officially announce their latest hires.
The resume for Kelly offers a lot to like, from head coaching to coordinating prowess at both the college and professional levels.
"Kelly has 34 years of coaching experience with 30 years at the collegiate level and four as an NFL head coach," the press release read. "He most recently spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State after six seasons as the head coach at UCLA. He also served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2016) and Philadelphia Eagles (2013-15) following four seasons as head coach at the University of Oregon (2009-12). In his lone season at Ohio State, Kelly helped guide the Buckeyes to a 14-2 record and a National Championship in the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, averaging 36.3 points per game across their four playoff victories. He directed the No. 14 scoring offense (35.7 points per game) and the No. 30 total offense (429.4 yards per game) in the nation last season.
"During his time at UCLA, Kelly finished with a 35-34 overall record. His Bruins’ team ranked 17th nationally in rushing in 2023 and set a school record with 503.6 total yards per game in 2022. In 2021, Kelly’s offense led the Pac-12 in scoring and ranked 12th nationally (36.5), while ranking 14th in rushing (215.1). His offense in 2020 also led the Pac-12 in scoring and ranked 12th nationally in rushing at 230.6 yards per game.
"Prior to returning to the college level, Kelly served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He saw the 49ers improve from the league’s 21st-ranked rushing attack in 2015 (1,544 yards) ... Over Kelly’s three seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles ranked third in the NFL in points per game (26.9), third in total offense (392.8 yards per game) and fourth in rushing yards per game (131.3). The Eagles also recorded the second-most running plays of 10-or-more yards (175) and the fourth-most passing plays of 25-or-more yards (109)."
The Silver and Black's newest Senior Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy, Thewes, was a Josh McDaniels hire in Denver and rose through the ranks. He brings plenty of NFL front office experience.
"Thewes enters his 23rd season in the NFL and joins the Silver and Black after spending the past 16 seasons with the Denver Broncos," the team wrote of Thewes. "He most recently served as the Broncos’ vice president of football operations and compliance from 2020-2024 after serving as the team's director of team administration from 2012-19. Thewes worked for the Cleveland Browns from 1999-2004 and spent four years with GMR Marketing in Charlotte, N.C., before he joined the Broncos as assistant to the head coach in 2009. A member of the Broncos’ executive staff, Thewes served as the liaison to the NFL office to ensure the club's compliance with the collective bargaining agreement, roster management and reporting, scheduling, officiating and discipline. In addition to overseeing the team's football analytics department, he worked closely on player contract analysis and overall football department budgeting and monitoring."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.