Raiders' QB on Adams Trade Rumors, Trusting His Guys
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II are focused on Sunday's AFC West battle with the Denver Broncos (2-2) but with trade rumors regarding number one receiver, Davante Adams, the focus on game day is more paramount then ever.
NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, reported on Tuesday that Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade. Rumors have spiraled over the past several days, right before the team plays its first divisional game of the year.
Minshew was asked about his role as a team leader and how to avoid letting those talks regarding Adams become a distraction for him and his guys.
“We got to focus on the task at hand with who we have here,” Minshew said. “Obviously, everybody understands Davante’s situation and we all love Davante but understand he's got to make the best decision for him, our team has to make the best decision for us and we got to keep moving forward and trying to figure out how to win games.”
The Raiders earned a massive win at home last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns without Adams and the performances of multiple wide outs gave Minshew considerable confidence in his team's ability to put up points early and often.
“It's kind of a next man up mentality,I think everybody stepped up and played a role,” Minshew said. “Kob [WR Jakobi Meyers] took on a bigger role and he's going to be a guy, I gotta do a better job getting him the ball, he won more than we hit last week so I think there's more there. Tuck [WR Tre Tucker], DJ [Turner], both making big plays, I think we got guys. They're primed for a role and they're excited to get the ball.”
Meyers was the leading receiver last week while both Turner and Tucker were utilized in the run game with rushes that resulted in touchdowns for each guy. The creative play calling is definitely something that the Raiders will continue to favor over the course of the season.
“I think still, [we] figured out what we do well and I think we got guys that are really good on the edge that we got to get the ball to,” Minshew said. “I think that really helps our run game too, we get stuff moving side-to-side, so I think that was really important and I think we'll just continue to grow and understand what we are and build on that.”
Minshew is a guy that has never wavered from his confidence in himself or his team. Whether he has a roster full of first rounders or undrafted free agents, the veteran quarterback is going to take the same approach to game day and lead his guys to their best chance at victory every single week.
“We got a ton of trust in that receiver room, the tight end room, all our skill guys on offense we got a ton of guys that need to get the ball more,” Minshew said. “The better job I can do with that, spreading the ball around, we got the guys to do it, so just continue to do that. Me doing a better job, getting the ball in their hands, I think we'll be better off.”
