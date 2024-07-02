Raiders RB Mattison Talks O'Connell-Minshew QB Battle
New Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison comes from a team whose quarterback situation was quite fluid.
When Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went down with an Achilles injury in Week 8 of the 2023 season, the club looked to veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs to carry the mantle before finishing the final four games of the season with Nick Mullens leading the way.
Now, Mattison is on a Raiders team that is looking to establish consistency in the quarterback room as it searches for its starter behind center through a classic quarterback battle this offseason.
Mattison discussed the Raiders' quarterback situation when he spoke to Marcus Hayes of Vegas Sports Today this past weekend.
"It's a battle, that's for sure," the veteran running back said. "Both of those guys [Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II] are looking great. It's a new offense for everybody, so everyone's on that playing field of learning the offense, executing the offense, but those guys are both ballers, and both of those guys are play-makers."
O'Connell is the young second-year quarterback who doesn't have the experience his teammate Minshew has but has the familiarity and established chemistry with the team, having started 10 games for the Silver and Black in his rookie season.
Minshew is new to the club but brings experience from three different organizations -- the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts -- with him. He has excelled everywhere he's gone when called upon to be the starter, and he will be looking to do so once again in Las Vegas.
Mattison is also new to the team, having spent his first five NFL seasons with the Vikings. He comes off a career year in which he rushed for 700 yards and posted 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. He made 13 starts.
Minnesota drafted Mattison in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He would play 75 games for the Vikings, with 19 starts. In total he recorded 2,730 rushing yards and rushing 11 touchdowns, as well as 718 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.