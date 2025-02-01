REPORT: Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers is Criminally Underrated
There have been few positives for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last two seasons. However, there were some individual successes on the Raiders 4-13 team this season.
Although the season was far from successful, the Raiders had multiple players on both sides of the ball who had productive individual seasons.
While it did not translate to wins, it is still worth highlighting, as individual success in a difficult season filled with injuries is no small feat.
Much has been made about rookie tight end Brock Bowers' historic season. However, another Raiders pass-catcher had a career year in a season in which the Raiders played three different quarterbacks and had two different offensive coordinators.
Veteran Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career.
Meyers achieved this even though the Raiders had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league, veteran wide receiver Davante Adams forced his way out of town, and Bowers registered over 1,000 yards.
Since joining the Raiders, Meyers has been a quality addition to the team on and off the field. He will soon enter his third season with the team, and it has proven to be one of the best decisions former head coach Josh McDaniels made while in Las Vegas.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted a few of the NFL's unsung heroes of the season.
"While all the attention was rightfully on Brock Bowers’ record-setting season, Meyers quietly went about his business, generating his first career 1,000-yard campaign," Patra said. "The steady wideout put up 1,027 receiving yards and four TDs on 87 catches in an offense that had one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL. With Davante Adams essentially a non-factor even before the midseason trade, Meyers was the go-to wideout -- the next WR was Tre Tucker with 539 yards.
"Meyers' ability to play wide or in the slot was crucial to the Raiders having any semblance of a passing attack. He was also the most sure-handed wideout in the NFL, ending the season as the only qualifying wideout (min. 85 targets) to post zero drops, per Pro Football Focus. His 66.7 contested catch percent ranked fourth in the league."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE