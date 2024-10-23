Raiders' Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders will have some decisions to make this week.
Between injuries, new additions and poor performances, we could see things shake up a bit on the roster this week as the Raiders are searching for all answers to get back in the win column.
Las Vegas went out to get a quarterback, Desmond Ridder, this week in wake of Aidan O'Connell's placement on Injured Reserve. Normally, this type of move would merely be made for depth, but with Gardner Minshew's showing on Sunday, perhaps yet another quarterback could be coming for his job.
The Raiders also waived defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera this week while signing defensive tackle Zach Carter to the active roster.
The day before Sunday's loss, the Raiders also signed wide receiver Alex Bachman to their active roster.
All of this has called for a bit of a change-up on the latest unofficial depth chart, which the club revealed on Tuesday.
It is as follows:
Offense
(First String)
WR Jakobi Meyers
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Andre James
RG Dylan Parham
RT Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Harrison Bryant
TE Brock Bowers
WR Tre Tucker
QB Gardner Minshew II
RB Zamir White
(Second String)
WR Alex Bachman
LT Andrus Peat
LG Cody Whitehair
RG Jordan Meredith
RT DJ Glaze
TE John Samuel Shenker
WR DJ Turner
QB Desmond Ridder
RB Alexander Mattison
(Third String)
WR Tyreik McAllister
RB Ameer Abdullah
(Other)
RB Dylan Laube
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
DT John Jenkins
DT Adam Butler
DE Charles Snowden
OLD Divine Deablo
MLB Robert Spillane
CB Nate Hobbs
CB Jakorian Bennett
CB Jack Jones
FS Tre'von Moehrig
SS Isaiah Pola-Mao
(Second String)
DE Tyree Wilson
DT Zach Carter
DT Jonah Laulu
DE Janarius Robinson
OLB Kana'i Mauga
MLB Tommy Eichenberg
CB Sam Webb
CB Decamerion Richardson
CB Darnay Holmes
FS Thomas Harper
SS Chris Smith II
(Third String)
DT Matthew Butler
DE K'Lavon Chaisson
OLDB Amari Gainer
MLB Amari Burney
FS Trey Taylor
Specialists
(First String)
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR Ameer Abdullah
PR Tre Tucker
(Second String)
KR Tyreik McAllister
(Third String)
KR Dylan Laube
PR Ameer Abdullah
(Fourth String)
KR DJ Turner
