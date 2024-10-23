Raiders Today

Raiders' Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 8

The Las Vegas Raiders revealed their unofficial depth chart for Week 8 on Tuesday.

Aidan Champion

Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder (19) scrambles against the Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (90) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder (19) scrambles against the Saints defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (90) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders will have some decisions to make this week.

Between injuries, new additions and poor performances, we could see things shake up a bit on the roster this week as the Raiders are searching for all answers to get back in the win column.

Las Vegas went out to get a quarterback, Desmond Ridder, this week in wake of Aidan O'Connell's placement on Injured Reserve. Normally, this type of move would merely be made for depth, but with Gardner Minshew's showing on Sunday, perhaps yet another quarterback could be coming for his job.

The Raiders also waived defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera this week while signing defensive tackle Zach Carter to the active roster.

The day before Sunday's loss, the Raiders also signed wide receiver Alex Bachman to their active roster.

All of this has called for a bit of a change-up on the latest unofficial depth chart, which the club revealed on Tuesday.

It is as follows:

Offense

(First String)

WR Jakobi Meyers

LT Kolton Miller

LG Jackson Powers-Johnson

C Andre James

RG Dylan Parham

RT Thayer Munford Jr.

TE Harrison Bryant

TE Brock Bowers

WR Tre Tucker

QB Gardner Minshew II

RB Zamir White

(Second String)

WR Alex Bachman

LT Andrus Peat

LG Cody Whitehair

RG Jordan Meredith

RT DJ Glaze

TE John Samuel Shenker

WR DJ Turner

QB Desmond Ridder

RB Alexander Mattison

(Third String)

WR Tyreik McAllister

RB Ameer Abdullah

(Other)

RB Dylan Laube

Defense

DE Maxx Crosby

DT John Jenkins

DT Adam Butler

DE Charles Snowden

OLD Divine Deablo

MLB Robert Spillane

CB Nate Hobbs

CB Jakorian Bennett

CB Jack Jones

FS Tre'von Moehrig

SS Isaiah Pola-Mao

(Second String)

DE Tyree Wilson

DT Zach Carter

DT Jonah Laulu

DE Janarius Robinson

OLB Kana'i Mauga

MLB Tommy Eichenberg

CB Sam Webb

CB Decamerion Richardson

CB Darnay Holmes

FS Thomas Harper

SS Chris Smith II

(Third String)

DT Matthew Butler

DE K'Lavon Chaisson

OLDB Amari Gainer

MLB Amari Burney

FS Trey Taylor

Specialists

(First String)

P AJ Cole

K Daniel Carlson

H AJ Cole

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR Ameer Abdullah

PR Tre Tucker

(Second String)

KR Tyreik McAllister

KR Tyreik McAllister

(Third String)

KR Dylan Laube

PR Ameer Abdullah

(Fourth String)

KR DJ Turner

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/News