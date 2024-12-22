Raiders Veteran Butler Having Best Season Yet
The Las Vegas Raiders season was over before it really began, with the team dealing with injuries and bad fortune. But, for a veteran defensive tackle in Adam Butler, this season will be one to remember as he is dropping his best individual stats in his now seven-year career.
Butler came to Las Vegas last season, joining the Raiders campaign to fight their way back to a playoff spot. That did not happen, and it's not happening this season either. Though the season has derailed, veterans on this Raiders squad know that they are fighting for a job next season, whether it be with the Raiders or elsewhere.
Butler ended his first year in Las Vegas playing 17 games, totaling 28 tackles, 16 being solo, five sacks, and 6.5 stuffs. Though the tackle numbers were not off the page, his contributions from a sacking and stuff standpoint brought the Raiders to realize what value Butler has. He has showcased that this season.
While this season is not over, Butler has already put up a new career high in total tackles, with 57, with his previous high being 34 with the New England Patriots. Butler has also knocked his solo tackle record out of the park, as this season, he has 32 and 25 assists. Butler's contributions on defense should not go unnoticed.
In the Raider's last game against the Atlanta Falcons, Butler had six total tackles, three solo tackles, three assists, one quarterback sack, and 0.5 stuffs. On the season, Butler has averaged four tackles a game, half being solos and the other half being assists. His sack total is down from last season, but the Raiders have no reason to complain given his other attributes on defense.
At the end of this season, Butler will become a free agent. Going into the 2025-26 season, Butler will be age 31 and may want to find a landing spot that gives him the best chance at bringing in the best effort for a Super Bowl title.
Butler's re-signing with Las Vegas this past offseason gave him a new chance to boost his efforts for a new contract next season, and if the price is right, Butler may stay with the Raiders as they turn the page at attacking this rebuild.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.