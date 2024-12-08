Raiders vs. Buccaneers Live Game Thread
TAMPA BAY, Flor. -- The Las Vegas Raiders will make another East Coast trip, this time to Tampa Bay. The Raiders will face the Buccaneers in Week 14. The Raiders head into Tampa Bay with a 2-10 record. The Buccaneers are 6-6 and looking to stay alive in the NFC South.
The Raiders will be looking to snap their eight-game losing streak and get a win for the first time since Week 4. Both teams head into the game with key injuries. Nevertheless, it is always a great battle when these two teams face off. It will be no different on Sunday.
Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.
The Raiders are playing for pride and jobs now. The Raiders have shown fight all season and will again in Tampa Bay. Coaches are coaching for their jobs and players are playing for spots on teams and contracts. Still a lot to play for if you are on the Raiders roster.
It will only be the 12th time these franchises face off. The Raiders lead the all-time series 7-4. But the Buccaneers won the most important matchup when they defeated the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXV in 2003.
The Raiders will look to keep the offense rolling. Since interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner has taken over, the offense has played better. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is looking to have another great performance.
The Raiders defense will be ready to play. When you are on the road, your defense and run game have to travel. The Raiders also need to take care of the ball on the road. These things will factor in whether the Raiders leave Tampa Bay with a win.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
