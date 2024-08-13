Raiders WR Breaks Down Performance Against Vikings
The Las Vegas Raiders had a strong showing in their first preseason game of 2024. The Minnesota Vikings came out on top, but the Raiders did more than impress.
The quarterback battle should give Raiders fans confidence. Both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II had good performances and exhibited the ability to lead Antonio Pierce's Raiders.
The offense outshone the defense, which might come as a surprise to some.
Rookie Brock Bowers looked the part. Tre Tucker had a show-out performance that made up for a relatively lackluster fall camp. Perhaps one of the biggest standouts was wide receiver DJ Turner. Turner had just two receptions for 23 receiving yards, but he also had a key touchdown.
After the game, Turner discussed the translation from training camp to preseason contest.
"It was great like, last three weeks been straight hard work," Turner said. "Put the work in, you want to show it on gamedays. I mean, once I got in the endzone it kinda hit me, came all in, you know what I'm saying? Hard work pays off in games."
Turner described his touchdown play, a feed from Minshew.
"Literally just beat the guy off the line and just ran to daylight," Turner said. "I looked at Gardner, he looked at me, I was like, 'OK, this is going to be one.' So, just walking in the end zone, it was a cool experience. Always good to score touchdowns."
Last season, Turner played for Cincinnati. He also played cornerback. Turner made 12 starts at the position and played in all 17 regular season games.
"It's the most I've been playing offensively, too. It's like still kind of new to me. But right now I do feel like I'm still playing at my own pace," Turner said. "All that comes from preparation, our coaches do a good job of getting us ready for games and teaching us schemes. It shows on the field. ... We looked pretty good offensively."
Turner entered the game as a third-string wide receiver. The main trio for the Raiders looks to be Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tucker. If Turner continues the success in the preseason, he could earn a bigger role in the Silver and Black's new offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.