Remaining Candidates Still Have What Raiders are Looking For
It is a whole new day for the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier in the week the franchise lost out on the sweepstakes for coaching candidate Ben Johnson. Johnson did not choose the Silver and Black but instead chose to stay in the NFC North and become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.
The Raiders are still searching for their next head coach and general manager. Even with the team losing out on their top guy, it is not time to panic in the Desert.
The franchise still has a lot of great candidates to consider and most of them still have what they are looking for since they started the whole process.
Now that the Raiders have regrouped, owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will not be in a rush to make a hire just because they want to get a head coach already. They will still do their homework and do their best to get the right man for the job. The organization can have a new head coach by the end of the week.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the remaining candidates for the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"He [Ben Johnson] was their front runner, that is the guy they had targeted but it is not like there are not some great candidates out there," said Carpenter. "We talked about Pete Carroll being one. Another name I was told that someone believes is going to at least come into the picture is Liam Coen, who is the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Right now the names I am hearing around the league are Pete Carroll and Liam Coen but I think it might be a little bit early to say that right at this moment. Because who knows they probably have others in the back of their head that they interviewed and really liked. I do not think if you are the Raiders that Peter Carroll is a second-place prize in the least bit, he is a heck of a coach."
"I know he fits more of what they liked at the very beginning when I told you that ideally, they wanted a coach with experience ... As far as the general manager search, I been telling you all along [John] Spytek was the leader. However, the interview of [Lance] Newmark was because that is who Ben Johnson wanted as his guy. I still believe that Spytek will end up being the manager."
