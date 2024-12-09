REPORT: A Future Veteran QB Option for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to sustain injuries at a rate unlike any other team in the National Football League. Since the start of the season, the Raiders have lost players weekly.
Las Vegas has suffered many injuries on the defensive side of the ball, but they have suffered arguably more critical injuries and departures on the offensive side.
After losing quarterback Gardner Minshew to a season-ending injury against the Denver Broncos a few weeks ago, quarterback Aidan O'Connell went down with a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Max Dible of Anthlon Sports recently floated the idea of the Raiders trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback has struggled over the last few weeks, and the Falcons may be willing to move on from him, as they already have a young quarterback waiting in the wings.
"The Atlanta Falcons chose to go that route by signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal just before drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick," Dible said. "Atlanta isn't likely to need Cousins for another season, as Penix is poised to potentially take over even before this year is out.
"Las Vegas probably wouldn't need to send the Falcons much in the way of a return package given the amount of money the Raiders would take on for next season in any deal for Cousins. Most of the guarantees on his contract will be up following 2025.
"It isn't a perfect solution to the Raiders' woes, but Cousins can offer the team a better arm and track record than either O'Connell or Minshew, as well as a mentor and placeholder for a rookie QB like [Shedeur] Sanders.
"The acquisition of Cousins would also give Las Vegas fans something to root for rather than 2025 being just another lost season -- about nothing more than developing a quarterback the team hopes will be the future of the franchise."
The Raiders will likely have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, allowing them to select whichever player they feel will give them the best chance to succeed over the next few years.
While a young, talented quarterback would be a valuable asset for the Raiders, veteran leadership never hurts.
