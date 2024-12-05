REPORT: Can the Raiders Steal a Win Against the Buccaneers?
The Las Vegas Rams are coming off an emotional loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. The Raiders played arguably their best football of the season on Friday in a losing effort.
Still, even after the narrow loss to the Chiefs, the outlook for Las Vegas' upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not favorable for the Silver and Black. USA TODAY recently listed their predictions for each game this weekend, and not many are giving the Raiders a legitimate chance to pull off the upset on Sunday.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Buccaneers will win 24-13, as Tampa is in a fierce battle for the NFC South title.
“It’s hard to back Las Vegas here, though Baker Mayfield has been getting banged up this season,” Reyes said. “Still, Tampa Bay has a shot to inch closer to first place in the division and cannot afford to drop games, especially against weaker opponents.”
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY predicts the Raiders will play well against the Buccaneers but eventually lose 24-20. Dragon noted that while the Raiders have continued to lose, rookie tight end Brock Bowers has been a bright spot for the team.
“The Raiders nearly upset the Chiefs on Black Friday,” Dragon said. “There aren’t any moral victories, but TE Brock Bowers leads the NFL in receptions and tops all rookies in receiving yards. The Bucs have a chance to win the NFC South if they finish the season strong.”
Richard Morin of USA TODAY thinks the Buccaneers will win 30-21. They are within striking distance of first place in their division after seemingly being out of contention for it a few weeks ago.
“The NFC South is still right there for the Bucs to take,” Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY also believes Tampa Bay will win by double digits against the shorthanded Raiders. Mendoza predicts Buccaneers will win by a score of 34-17.
“In most of the eight straight losses the Raiders have had, the defense hasn't been able to help the struggling offense,” Mendoza said. “After such a deflating loss in Kansas City, Las Vegas gets crushed by a team that is starting to get hot at the right time.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.