Raiders Rookie Continues to Be a Nightmare Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders needed an offensive lineman and a cornerback entering the most recent NFL Draft. Technically, they also needed a quarterback but had almost no realistic shot of securing one with the 13th overall pick.
This was especially the case after a historic number of quarterbacks were drafted within the first 12 picks, leaving Raiders general manager Tom Telesco to choose between taking the best player available or drafting for the team's current needs.
Luckily, Telesco wisely chose to draft the best player available and select an offensive lineman with the Raiders' next pick. Those two moves could singlehandedly improve the Raiders' immediate and long-term futures.
The Raiders landed Brock Bowers, who looks to be a generational tight end. Rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson looks to be a solid pick as well and could grow into a quality player over time.
Bowers' rookie campaign has become more impressive by the week. He has been so productive that defenses have had trouble consistently stopping him. After Bowers caught ten passes for 140 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited Bowers with his athleticism and versatility.
"I wouldn't want him,” Pierce said. “I'll point to the guy next to me. I'll go look for a single digit or one of them DB's. And you see it, to be honest. The last couple weeks, right, with Pat [Patrick] Surtain [ll], and this week [Trent] McDuffie and the safeties. They're not putting really too many linebackers on him throughout the game. And now we're seeing double teams and them really shifting their zone to him.
“To be honest, I don't really think it matters, man. I think we got a really special player on our hands. I know he's doing a hell of a job statistically. That doesn't really help us win the games right now, but he's having an outstanding year. And more importantly, man, just seeing the smile on his face, the way he's competing, the attitude, the fight.
"I mean, even late in that game, getting that seam ball and giving us an opportunity to get down there again to kick a game-winning field goal. Just all fight is this kid, man. I just love it. And he's the same guy every day. We get off the plane, he's got his black shorts and his black T-shirt on, and he's ready to roll and get ready for work the next day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.