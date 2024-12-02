Does O'Connell's Performance Open Possibilities with No. 1 Pick?
If the season ended today, the Las Vegas Raiders would have the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Raiders have many holes on their roster, most notably at quarterback.
The Raiders' quarterback position has been unstable and inconsistent for the past couple of seasons. The lack of a quality quarterback has led to numerous Raiders losses.
Las Vegas' struggles at the quarterback position has led to many believing the Raiders will select a quarterback with their first round draft pick. However, with second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell's performance against the Chiefs on Friday, underneath interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the Raiders' draft plans could be more up in the air than many think.
O'Connell threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Chiefs. He did so after having not played a game in weeks, being unable to grip a ball for weeks and playing his first game under his fourth offensive coordinator since entering the National Football League last season.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce credited O'Connell with a productive performance.
"I just think getting Aidan [O'Connell] out there and getting more and more reps," Pierce said. "I don’t think he has 17 starts yet in his career. So, coming back after a five-or six-week layoff, and just being sharp throwing the ball and mentally. I mean, he was totally engaged and understood what we needed to do, especially in that two-minute drive.
“He did a really good job there. I thought he commanded the offense. It was really good see him break the pocket, it was a penalty on one play, but he did break the pocket and scramble for a little bit. Probably a career-high in rushing there for him. That was good to see. And listen, I just loved the way our guys competed. I love the attitude and the accountability that everybody played with throughout the game and kept their chin up in a tough loss."
O'Connell has seen limited action on the field this season and when he has, it has often been in clean up duty with the Raiders already too far behind to have a realistic shot at winning. O'Connell's starts have been the most competitive games the Raiders have played this season and he has played well while being surrounded by one of the worst rosters in the league.
With Turner making the Raiders' offense look competent, nearly beating the Chiefs despite being shorthanded, the Raiders now have every right to consider all options with the first overall pick.
The Raiders may need a quarterback but they cannot afford to draft a quarterback that is anything less than a lock to be successful and this draft does not have any such quarterbacks.
However, the draft does have Travis Hunter from Colorado who could help the Raiders in multiple ways. He could either be added to the Raiders receiver room or their group of cornerbacks.
While he is talented enough to play both ways, that is not sustainable in the NFL long term. The Raiders selecting Hunter and adding him to the long list of storied Raiders cornerbacks, while supplying O'Connell, Turner and the rest of the team with additional talent via the draft and free agency may be a smarter move than taking a massive risk on a quarterback that may not work out.
Especially when they already have a quarterback on the team that has shown multiple times he is starting quarterback material.
