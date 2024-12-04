REPORT: Will the Raiders Take the Safe Route on Draft Night?
The Las Vegas Raiders must address the quarterback position soon. Their lack of consistent play from the quarterback position has cost them many games over the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders are 2-10 this season and will likely finish the season with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas must address multiple positions, most notably the quarterback position.
Derek Tate of Pro Football Network believes the Raiders will take advantage of their high draft pick and select a franchise quarterback. Like many others, Tate thinks the Raiders will choose one specific quarterback.
Tate believes the Raiders will select quarterback Shedeur Sanders from Colorado with the second-overall pick in the draft. After years of subpar play at the quarterback position, Sanders would fit the Raiders' obvious need.
“Shedeur Sanders isn’t a perfect prospect with limited arm talent and polarizing leadership concerns when things haven’t gone well in Colorado, but his flashes of processing, anticipation, and off-script creation all project favorably to competently running an NFL offense," Tate said.
"Who knows if Antonio Pierce will get a second year as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, but the safety blanket of star tight end Brock Bowers should give Raider Nation a reason to be optimistic about the future of an offensive unit that hasn’t had much to get excited about in recent years."
The Raiders had a solid draft haul this past offseason and look to reel in another solid haul this upcoming offseason. Addressing the quarterback position would arguably be the best idea for the Raiders unless they can trade back and still get the quarterback they want.
This offseason will be pivotal for the Raiders and will likely significantly shape the organization's direction for at least the next five years or so.
Before last offseason, the Raiders had repeatedly missed on their first-round draft picks over the last decade. After getting it right last season by drafting Bowers, the Raiders must secure a solid first-round pick in this season's draft who can contribute immediately.
Time will tell if the Raiders can turn around their decade of futility in the draft by securing another talented draft class.
