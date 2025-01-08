REPORT: What Went Wrong the Pierce and the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is officially underway after completing a second consecutive disappointing season. Last season's shortfalls were mainly on the Raiders' coaching staff that preceded former head coach Antonio Pierce's first season at the helm.
Although many of the Raiders' issues are foundational and have more to do with how former head coach Josh McDaniels created the team, the Raiders' struggles this season have more to do with Pierce and the players remaining on the team than any coach or player no longer in the locker room.
The Raiders must address many issues this offseason, especially their roster, which is one of the worst in the National Football League, even when healthy.
The first issue, Pierce, was addressed in his firing on Tuesday.
Alex Kennedy of Pro Football Network analyzed the Raiders' struggles under Pierce. Most of the team's struggles were mainly on the offensive side of the ball, as Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did a solid job of getting the most out of a battered and bruised offense.
"Turning red zone trips into seven points and limiting your opponent’s ability to do so often swings outcomes and in that regard, the Raiders struggled in a major way under Pierce," Kennedy said. "During his two seasons, Las Vegas has ranked 29th in red zone offense and defense, a combination that caps the team’s ceiling. Limited talent can result in a low red zone trip rate. Still, coaching is often responsible for scheming up ways to convert the opportunities when they present themselves, an area that Pierce needs to iron out with time."
Kennedy also listed the Raiders' inability to consistently extend drives as one of the most significant downfalls of the Raiders under Pierce. While this speaks to the four offensive coordinators the Raiders have had over the last two seasons, a team's downfall usually falls on the head coach's shoulders.
"The Raiders ranked 27th in third-down conversion rate during Pierce’s tenure," Kennedy said. "Part of those struggles can be attributed to a lack of upside at the quarterback position. Still, the fact that they have ranked 27th in third-and-short situations speaks to a lack of offensive creativity that prevents much in the way of offensive potential."
