REPORT: Insider Reveals Bad News for Raiders in NFL Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to add some significant pieces to their roster this offseason, as they are in dire need of help on both sides of the ball.
However, the Raiders have their own free agents they have to worry about, as well.
Perhaps the best of the bunch if safety Tre'von Moehrig, who just enjoyed a terrific 2024 campaign and is slated to hit the open market next month.
Las Vegas is surely hoping to retain Moehrig, who has established himself as a critical part of the Raiders' secondary, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has revealed some bad news on that front.
In a piece where Fowler listed his top 50 NFL free agents heading into March, he had Moehrig ranked 13th, and he isn't so sure Las Vegas will be able to retain him.
"Multiple personnel evaluators we've spoken to believe Moehrig's 2024 film was the best of any free agent safety," Fowler wrote. "The Raiders will have a hard time keeping him."
The good news is that Las Vegas does have expansive cap room going into the offseason, so it definitely has the financial means to re-sign Moehrig if it so pleases.
The question is whether or not the Raiders would choose to render such substantial resources to a safety, a position that has been largely marginalized in the modern game.
Las Vegas has so many other needs that it may not prioritize keeping Moehrig, who racked up 104 tackles, a sack, a couple of interceptions, a pair of fumble recoveries and 10 passes defended this past season.
More specifically, the Raiders need a quarterback, a running back and wide receivers, although it's entirely possible they choose to wait until the NFL Draft to land a signal-caller.
Regardless, Las Vegas has plenty of other holes that it needs to address, so it's entirely possible that Moehrig will get lost in the fog throughout the process.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at TCU, was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Moehrig to stamp his name among Las Vegas' chief defenders, as he started all 17 games during his rookie campaign.
