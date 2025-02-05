REPORT: Intriguing Take Puts Raiders Spillane on America's Team
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made his fair share of mistakes while with the team, which led to his abrupt dismissal during the 2023-24 season.
However, McDaniels also had his successes with the team, including signing players like linebacker Robert Spillane and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Spillane joined the Raiders looking to prove he could be the quarterback of a defense, and he has proven he can be. Spillane has finished as one of the top tacklers in the National Football League each of the past two seasons, helping guide a Raiders defense that does not have many household names on it.
Spillane got to work immediately upon arriving in Las Vegas. In his first season with the team, he played nearly every defensive play of the season, with only one player on the defense playing more snaps than he did. He finished 10th in the league in tackles that season.
Spillane played over 98 percent of the team's defensive plays this season, an increase from the previous season. It ranked as the second-highest percentage of plays by any player on the entire team.
He finished third in the league in tackles.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team believes the Raiders will lose their star linebacker this offseason. To make matters worse, Mosher believes Spillane will go to the Dallas Cowboys.
"The Dallas Cowboys have major linebacker issues going into the offseason since Eric Kendricks is set to be a free agent," Mosher said. "DeMarvion Overshown is likely to miss most of the 2025 season with a knee injury."
"That leaves just second-year player Marist Liufau at linebacker," Mosher said. "Spillane could be a Day 1 starter for the Cowboys after back-to-back strong seasons in Las Vegas. Spillane isn't the most athletic linebacker, but he makes every tackle and doesn't ever come off the field."
While it would be a massive loss for the Raiders to lose Spillane, they could get outbid by the Cowboys or another team, as Spillane is arguably one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He has spent the past two seasons proving as much.
He will now rightfully ask to be paid like one of the top players in his position, and the new Raiders' front office may not be willing to do so.
