REPORT: Lions' Ben Johnson Prefers Raiders for Compelling Reason
The Las Vegas Raiders are still on the hunt for their next head coach, and they may be zeroing in on their top potential candidate.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson is one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel this offseason thanks to the brilliant work he has done with Jared Goff in Detroit, and apparently, he may favor the Raiders over other opportunities.
The Chicago Bears have been linked to Johnson, but Johnson does not seem to have much interest in coaching the Bears.
Why? Dan Patrick explained it.
“I was told last night that [for] Ben Johnson, the Raiders make more sense because he doesn’t want to go against the Lions and Dan Campbell being in the same conference,” Patrick said on the Dan Patrick Show. “Whether that is true or not, I think also the allure of Tom Brady [was a factor], and Brady is making decisions with the Raiders. It feels like he is making the decisions with the Raiders.”
That is certainly an interesting reason, but it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility.
Perhaps he does not want to coach against Campbell for loyalty reasons. Or maybe he just wants nothing to do with seeing the Lions twice a year given how dominant of a team they have become.
It's also not surprising that Brady's presence in the organization represents a lure.
Regardless, it appears that Johnson may have identified the Raiders as his top destination, which is music to the ears of Las Vegas fans who have been pining for the offensive guru.
Of course, just finding a head coach is not the Raiders' only issue. They also need to add some actual talent during the offseason.
Las Vegas doesn't have a clear answer at quarterback right now, and it also needs to acquire some weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Not only that, but the Raiders have their own impending free agents to consider.
Luckily, Las Vegas will have substantial cap room to address these issues, but just having a lot of financial resources does not necessarily mean the Raiders will be able to rectify all of their problems.
All of that said, Las Vegas does have a very clear path to contention in the not-too-distant future so long as it plays its cards right.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE