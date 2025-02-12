REPORT: NFL Insider Highlights Huge Storyline For Raiders Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have a massive amount of salary cap space this offseason and plenty of needs. Minority owner Tom Brady, new coaching hire Pete Carroll, and GM John Spytek are at the helm and enacting their vision for a prosperous future in the desert.
Sports Illustrated senior NFL writer Albert Breer believes the Raiders are going to be spenders this offseason, as he wrote in a recent edition of his Tuesday notes.
"Tom Brady promised coaching candidates they’d have the resources to compete," wrote Breer. "Then, the legendary quarterback hired a 73-year-old coach. This would indicate that they aren’t going to waste time dipping into the money pit that new limited owners Egon Durban, Mike Meldman and Tom Wagner have promised to provide, with over $100 million in cap space waiting for Pete Carroll and new GM John Spytek.
"And the spending, I’d think, would be across the board. Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and Kolton Miller are really nice building blocks. Outside of that, there are a lot of holes to fill. Carroll’s going to be very specific on what he needs. I bet the Raiders owners will oblige him with their checkbooks."
The Raiders don't need to spend on Bowers, fresh off a rookie season. They will in the future though, and they should -- he is a foundational, generational piece at tight end; a first-team All-Pro selection and ownership of rookie tight end records and rookie pass-catching records, while playing with three different quarterbacks and two offensive play-callers. Historically dominant any way you slice it.
There is a chance to Raiders attempt to keep edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who has shown flashes of brilliance in 2023 (eight sacks, nine tackles for loss) and loads of potential, but can't seem to stay healthy and/or consistent. After watching a strong pass rush dominate in the Super Bowl against their own division rival, the Silver and Black might just consider keeping Koonce around.
If they don't they could make a move for a pass rusher high in the NFL Draft.
Defensive backs Tre'von Moehrig and Nate Hobbs are coming off their best seasons in 2024. Keeping them alongside Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett (and a potential draft pick) might be another move the Raiders opt for.
