REPORT: Packers Named Trade Destination for Raiders' Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders just completed yet another disappointing season, going 4-13 to miss the playoffs once again.
The Raiders' rough campaign has resulted in some wholesale changes.
Both head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco have been fired, the latter of which being particularly surprising given the positive reports about Telesco earlier in the year.
Nevertheless, Las Vegas appears to be cleaning house, and it has led to some wondering whether or not the Raiders will trade defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Remember: Crosby openly campaigned for the club to remove the interim tag from Pierce last offseason, so he appeared to have a great relationship with the now-former head coach.
While Crosby insists he is perfectly happy in Vegas, there could reach a point where the Raiders decide to go with a total rebuild, which could then result in the team selling the star pass rusher to the highest bidder.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team seems to feel that a Crosby trade is possible, and he lists the Green Bay Packers as one of the top potential destinations.
"Crosby would be an ideal fit in [Jeff] Hafley's scheme," Brooke wrote. "In addition to being a legitimate pass rusher, Crosby has the size, length, and play strength to handle the point of attack in the run game as a 4-3 defensive end. It's an ideal fit for both parties, provided that [Packers general manager] Brian Gutekunst is willing to take on the rest of Crosby's contract while giving up some significant draft capital for a 'win now' move."
Crosby missed the last four games of the regular season due to an ankle injury and was sidelined for five contests overall in 2024. He still managed to log 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks, leading to his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection.
The chances of the Raiders moving the 27-year-old this offseason seem relatively slim, but if a team like the Packers comes along and makes a Godfather offer to Las Vegas, the Raiders might at least consider it.
Still, more than likely, Crosby will be back in a Raiders uniform next September.
