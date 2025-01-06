REPORT: Raiders Predicted to Make Major Move With Maxx Crosby
It has been yet another abysmal season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which means yet another year of disappointment for defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Crosby is one of the best players in football, but he has made the playoffs just once since being drafted by the Raiders back in 2019.
All of the losing has to be frustrating for the superstar pass rusher, which has led to some people wondering if Las Vegas could entertain a blockbuster trade heading into the offseason.
Remember: teams did inquire about Crosby back at the trade deadline.
So, could Las Vegas actually put the 27-year-old up for trade in the coming months?
Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac doesn't seem to think so, as he is predicting that the Raiders will sign Crosby to a three-year, $100 million extension.
"Crosby should be seeking a new deal this spring, but does it make sense for he and the Raiders to lock in to something significant right now?" Ginnitti wrote. "It’ll take an aggressive offseason to begin to truly right this ship - but that’s exactly what we’re anticipating here."
Las Vegas is slated to have a wealth of cap room heading into the offseason and is actually in very solid shape financially at the moment, so it can definitely afford to extend Crosby.
Of course, the question is, would Crosby be open to a long-term deal at this point?
The Eastern Michigan product may want to ensure that the Raiders are headed in a positive direction before he commits to anything, and as of right now, Las Vegas has a lot to prove in that department.
That being said, he has made it crystal clear that he wants to spend his whole career with the Silver and Black and retire a Raider. He wants to be with Las Vegas.
This is an absolutely critical offseason for the Raiders, who have a plethora of holes to fill up and down the roster and absolutely need to hit it big in the NFL Draft.
Falling down in the draft order has been devastating for a Las Vegas squad that may have had its heart set on Shedeur Sanders, but that doesn't mean the Raiders don't still have a chance to land a franchise-altering player with their first-round pick.
Crosby played in 12 games before hitting the injured reserve list this season, registering 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five passes defended.
Even with Crosby missing considerable time in 2024, he was still voted to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.
