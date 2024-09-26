REPORT: QB of Raiders' Week 4 Opponent Committed Massive Blunder
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-2 and need a win desperately to get back to .500. It is critical for their season, especially with the injuries and the calamitous loss they experienced at the hands of the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
The Cleveland Browns have also faced their struggles this season. They were manhandled by Dallas in their season opener, rebounded against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and were dropped back into the loss column by a weak New York Giants team.
The Browns have a solid defense. Their run game, even without Nick Chubb, is serviceable. The quarterback play from Deshaun Watson? Poor is an understatement.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame thinks that one play is reason enough for the Browns to bench Watson.
"Watson and the Browns needed three feet," Verderame wrote. "Trailing the winless New York Giants, 21–15, Cleveland faced fourth-and-1 at its own 29-yard line with 3:56 remaining. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had the offense go four-wide with Watson in the shotgun, flanked by running back Jerome Ford (No. 34). The Giants responded with a man-coverage look. Watson’s job was to read the right side of the field. Stefanski must have been thrilled once the ball was snapped. New York’s man defense played right into the offensive call, which had tight end Jordan Akins running underneath a rub route from receiver Jerry Jeudy. For unknown reasons, Watson looked that way, cocked his arm and then ... nothing. As you can see, Atkins was wide open from the pick and had an easy first down.
"These are the kinds of plays that get a quarterback benched. Yes, Watson is making $230 million guaranteed and has this year and two more seasons before the contract ends. That said, Cleveland is 1–2 and at a crisis point. If Watson goes to Las Vegas this weekend and stinks against the Raiders, Stefanski has to seriously consider going to Jameis Winston."
It was reported that throughout the contest with the Giants, fans were chanting for Jameis Winston to replace Watson. The Browns are in turmoil with their quarterback situation. The Raiders have a rocky one, but Gardner Minshew II is still Antonio Pierce's man going forward.
The dysfunction the Browns have on offense should bode well for the Raiders on defense.
