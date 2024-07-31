REPORT: Raiders AFC West Rival with Unfathomable Training Camp Mistake
The Las Vegas Raiders are underway with fall camp and so are their bitter AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders offseason leading up to camp has been one of implentation. Head coach Antonio Pierce's vision is taking the Raiders in a new direction.
The Raiders pride themselves on physicality and toughness. Pierce has cultivated a locker room of the right players with the right attitudes to win.
The goal? To beat the reigning two-time Super Bowl champion Chiefs. The Chiefs are looking to become the National Football League's first-ever three-peat.
If they commit blunders like wide receiver Skyy Moore, that goal might be more difficult to achieve. Moore threw a backward pass during a kick return. It was intercepted.
Perhaps Joe Summers of KC Kingdom summed it up best.
"New kickoff rules are set to transform a critical part of special teams, so it's logical to experiment with various strategies," Summers wrote. "Moore was attempting a pass back to the other return man, a variation of a common play in leagues that use similar kickoff rules. It obviously didn't go to plan but that's what practice is for. There are reasons to question Moore's place on the roster though this isn't one of them. It's funny regardless. The error would go down in the box score as a lost fumble, not technically an interception, but the highlight (or lowlight) would be circulated on social media for days if it actually occurred in a real game.
"The Chiefs are never shy about experimentation. ... Not every experiment goes well and the intensity of Andy Reid's training camps allows for some mistakes."
The Chiefs have had an interesting offseason to go with training camp blunders. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones asked head coach Andy Reid to skip out on part of camp. Last season Jones missed camp, preseason games, and Week 1 of the regular season due to a contract holdout.
Jones ended up attending camp, not skipping like he asked. He left on Sunday with a groin injury. The Chiefs have had troubles this offseason, with the Isaiah Buggs fiasco and Rashee Rice's incident.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.