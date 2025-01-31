REPORT: Raiders Again Linked to Chargers Star Defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are definitely in need of some help in their secondary heading into the NFL offseason, but where will they find their answers?
Will they pursue some top-level guys in free agency? Will they swing a trade? Will they simply wait until the NFL Draft?
Well, the Raiders are slated to have expansive cap room, so there really is no reason why they wouldn't sign someone on the free-agent market.
There will be a number of terrific cornerback available in March, and for the second time in recent weeks, Las Vegas has been linked to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has named the Raiders a top potential landing spot for Samuel, who is coming off of an injury-shortened 2024 campaign in which he played just four games.
"With the Raiders bringing in former Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek and projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason, Samuel could become a key target in their rebuild," Cameron wrote. "Addressing their coverage struggles will be a priority, and Samuel’s potential fits perfectly into that plan."
When healthy, there is no question that Samuel is an impact player.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He immediately started during his rookie campaign, playing in 12 games and finishing with 43 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 11 passes defended. Samuel then appeared in every contest the following season, totaling 57 tackles, a pair of picks and 11 passes defended yet again.
Samuel would proceed to participate in all 17 games again in 2023, registering 63 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defended.
The Raiders definitely struggled in coverage this past year, and with Nate Hobbs hitting the open market, they will absolutely need to address their ailing defensive backfield.
Samuel will be one of the top options available for them, and signing him carries the added benefit of stealing him away from an AFC West division rival.
We'll see if Las Vegas makes a play for Samuel in March.
