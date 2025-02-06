REPORT: Raiders Could Have Interest in Former Top Pick QB
The Las Vegas Raiders need to get their quarterback situation solved, and it may be a very trying exercise for them in the coming months.
Why? Well, because the Raiders fell to sixth in the NFL Draft order thanks to a couple of late-season wins, which probably takes them out of the running for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
Is there a chance that Las Vegas still lands either quarterback? Possibly, as some feel that Sanders might slip, but again, it doesn't seem very likely.
That means the Raiders may have to peruse the free-agent market for answers, and during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that Las Vegas may have interest in Washington Commanders signal-caller Marcus Mariota.
Considering that new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly coached Mariota at Oregon, this should not come as much of a surprise.
"Do you remember how much everybody wanted the Eagles and Chip Kelly to trade up and get Marcus Mariota, who's going to be a free agent this offseason?" Schefter said, referring to Kelly's stint as Philadelphia's head coach over a decade ago. "Marcus Mariota, I think, maybe that's going to be an option."
Mariota was ultimately selected by the Tennessee Titans with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He got off to a good start with the Titans, throwing 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his sophomore campaign.
However, due to injuries and underwhelming performance in general, Mariota flamed out in Tennessee, and Tennessee let him go after his rookie contract expired.
And where did Mariota end up after that? Las Vegas.
Mariota spent a couple of years with the Raiders as a backup in 2020 and 2021 and has since played for the Atlanta Falcons, Eagles and, most recently, the Commanders.
The question is, would Las Vegas seriously be interested in the 31-year-old as a potential starter? Or would he just be there to serve as a backup or competition?
There also exists a world in which the Raiders may simply roll with a bridge option under center in 2025, and perhaps they could envision Mariota in that role.
