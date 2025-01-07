REPORT: Raiders Could Make Bold Move for Pro Bowl QB
The Las Vegas Raiders did move up a few spots in the NFL Draft order thanks to their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but at No. 6, they still probably won't be able to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in April.
Of course, there is always the chance that the Raiders could trade up, but that will be difficult.
Even if the Sanders dream isn't quite dead, Las Vegas may have to get more realistic and proactive about its quarterback situation, meaning the Raiders should at least pursue other avenues.
Could that mean signing a signal-caller in free agency?
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team thinks it's a possibility, noting that Las Vegas' expansive cap room may provide the organization with the opportunity to target Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold this March.
"This could be an attractive opening if Brady and Mark Davis are willing to spend assets and the $107 million in cap space they have this offseason to help chase someone like Sam Darnold," Valentino wrote of the Raiders.
Darnold just posted a shocking 2024 regular season in which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 102.5. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection to boot.
The 27-year-old is slated to hit the free-agent market this offseason, and with the Vikings having J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings, it may choose to let him walk.
In that scenario, Las Vegas would represent an obvious potential destination for the former No. 3 overall pick.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Raiders would want to sacrifice a substantial amount of cap space and lock themselves into a quarterback who was previously a bust before linking up with Justin Jefferson in Minnesota.
Would Darnold be able to thrive in Las Vegas with very limited weaponry at his disposal?
Obviously, the Raiders can pour some money into the wide receiver position, possibly adding someone like Tee Higgins in free agency, but that will become exceedingly difficult if they drop an exorbitant amount of cash on Darnold.
