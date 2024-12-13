REPORT: Raiders Fill Massive Need With Explosive Talent in New Mock
The Las Vegas Raiders are almost certainly going to be selecting a quarterback with their first-round draft pick. It would be a stunner if they didn't.
But quarterback is not the only issue for the Raiders, and they will have plenty of other draft picks to patch those holes.
One major area of need for Las Vegas is at running back, thanks to the departure of Josh Jacobs and Zamir White's incredibly disappointing 2024 campaign.
Yes, Sincere McCormick looks like a keeper moving forward, but there is no question that the Raiders need another piece at the position.
Well, in its latest Las Vegas mock draft, Pro Football Focus has the Raiders landing North Carolina Tar Heels halfback Omarion Hampton in Round 2.
Hampton would represent an absolutely gargantuan pickup for Las Vegas.
The 21-year-old has spent three seasons at North Carolina and has absolutely dominated the ACC over the last couple of years, leading the conference in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns each of the past two campaigns.
This season, Hampton racked up 1,660 yards and 15 scores on the ground while averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry. He also hauled in 38 receptions for 373 yards and a pair of scores.
While Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is widely viewed as the top running back heading into the 2025 draft class, Hampton may not be too far behind.
Ironically enough, some have compared Hampton to Jacobs, so perhaps the Tar Heels product would represent an absolutely perfect addition to the Raiders' backfield.
Keep in mind: even if Las Vegas drafts Shedeur Sanders, it won't suddenly solve all of the team's problems. Sanders will need supportive talent around him, and right now, the Raiders are fairly thin on weapons outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Hampton's versatility would be an instant boon for Las Vegas and would surely serve as a reliable security blanket for any incoming rookie signal-caller, whether it be Sanders or maybe Cam Ward.
Whatever the case may be, the Raiders absolutely need another halfback, and Hampton could be the ideal candidate for the squad.
