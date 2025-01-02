REPORT: Raiders Make Potentially Frustrating Decision in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have needs up and down the roster heading into the offseason, but some of their holes are more obvious than others.
For example, it's blatantly clear that the Raiders need help at wide receiver.
As of right now, Las Vegas has Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else at the position, which means it will absolutely have to make a move to address the issue during the offseason.
The Raiders have plenty of cap room to sign a big-name free agent, but they could also look to fill the hole in the NFL Draft.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has put together his most recent mock draft, and he has Las Vegas selecting Arizona Wildcats star receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick.
"The Jets and Raiders are in a bad position to take a first-round quarterback and may have to wait until Day 2 or go with a free-agent signing," Valentino wrote. "Building for their next passer is paramount either way. McMillan has a pro-ready skill set and a massive frame, making the 6-foot-5 playmaker one of the easier projections to the next level."
Going with a receiver in the first round of the draft is not going to be anyone's first route for the Raiders considering that the fan base had its hopes set on Shedeur Sanders.
However, with Las Vegas winning a couple of games in a row and falling down in the draft order, its dreams of bagging Sanders—or even Cam Ward—may be on ice.
If the Raiders are unable to land a quarterback in Round 1, going with a wide out would certainly not be a bad idea. Might as well start building the foundation now.
McMillan may very well be the best receiver in the 2025 class, as he is coming off of a brilliant campaign in which he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and seven touchdowns.
If Las Vegas can sign someone like Tee Higgins and also draft McMillan, it would suddenly give the Raiders one of the most intriguing wide receiver rooms in the NFL.
Yes, it may be frustrating for the Vegas faithful, but barring a blockbuster trade, the Raiders may be left with no choice.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE