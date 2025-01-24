REPORT: Taking a Look at the Raiders' Cap Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much to celebrate over the previous two seasons. Still, this offseason has already given them reason to be hopeful for a more prosperous future. The Raiders enter the offseason with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft.
They now have a likely head coach in Pete Carroll and new GM, John Spytek. However, they will also have the necessary funds to revamp their roster via free agency, with the addition of quality veterans looking for a payday and new opportunities.
As bad as things have gone for the Raiders over the past two seasons, they have plenty of money to spend in free agency to help make up for it. Mark Chichester of Pro Football Focus analyzed the cap situation of every team in the National Football League, and some teams are better off than others.
"In Dec. 2024, the NFL Network reported that teams are starting to budget for a 2025 salary cap between $265 and $275 million — an increase of at least $10 million per team," Chichester said.
"As teams gear up for the offseason, here’s how all 32 NFL teams currently stand in terms of cap space. It’s important to note that cap space is a fluid figure that evolves as teams make moves to reshape their rosters."
According to PFF, the Raiders have the second-most cap space available of any team in the league. The Silver and Black have just under $93 million to spend right now, but that is expected to increase once other roster moves are made this offseason.
The Raiders do have one of the higher dead cap numbers in the league, but overall, it is not too bad, especially compared to a few other teams.
Las Vegas has plenty of work this offseason to get things turned around. However, they must find a quality head coach to help get the most out of the roster.
Then, the Raiders must use free agency and the draft to stockpile quality talent around the talented pieces on the roster. No matter who the Raiders decide to hire as their next head coach, they must set him up for success better than they did their last coach.
