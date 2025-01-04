REPORT: Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady to Quit Broadcasting?
Since before he even landed the gig, Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has faced the difficult task of balancing life as an NFL part-owner and Fox Sports broadcaster.
There was pushback from some in the NFL and those in the broadcasting world. The idea many suggested was Brady drop one for the other. Some pitched he do double-duty.
Nonetheless, it could all be coming to an end soon. Sports Illustrated's Kyle Koster reported that the Athletic's Andrew Marchand is predicting Brady to leave broadcasting altogether.
"I’ve previously said I’d put down big money that Brady will not finish his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox, given all his various business interests away from broadcasting, including ownership," Marchand wrote. "That remains true. The safer prediction would be that Brady walks away from his Fox deal after three or four years. But I’m going bold and saying Brady gets deeper involved with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and decides to go all in with NFL ownership and his production company by the start of the next NFL season."
Koster seems to agree with the sentiment to a certain extent.
"Perhaps the most surprising thing about such a forecast is that it wouldn't really be that much of a surprise at all," Koster wrote. "With the caveat that all of these predictive pieces rely on the author going out on a limb, the fact that it's conceivable to imagine Brady dipping in for a year and then dipping out is not the greatest sign for all involved.
"If that happens, Fox's decision to demote Greg Olsen for a single, chaotic year of someone learning on the job will look even more dubious. On the other hand, it would free up significant money. Look, Brady loves to compete. And being a part of an organization going for another Super Bowl seems more rewarding than trying to please sports media bloggers for a solid broadcast. It was easy to find predictions that he'd never work a single game for Fox last year and now he's nearing the end of year one."
Brady will have significant pull within the Raiders organization. As a renowned football mind and competitor, his presence as a member of the Silver and Black is huge. Whether that trumps broadcasting is yet to be seen, but it is becoming clear that his football life might be best suited in the game, not commentating on it.
