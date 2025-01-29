REPORT: Raiders Named Top Landing Spot for Compelling WR
The Las Vegas Raiders absolutely must address their receiving corps this offseason, as Jakobi Meyers currently represents their own dependable player at the position.
The question is, will the Raiders be able to land one of the top wide receivers on the free-agent market?
It's a legitimate concern, as Las Vegas doesn't even know who its quarterback will be in 2025, which could serve as a significant deterrent for players like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin.
As a result, the Raiders may be forced to peruse the market for second-tier wide outs, and one intriguing name is Darius Slayton.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus sees a potential match between Slayton and the Raiders, naming Las Vegas as one of the top potential landing spots for the New York Giants pass-catcher.
"Shaky quarterback and offensive line play limited Slayton's production as a deep target during his time in New York. Las Vegas is set to fully rebuild, and a sizable cap allowance allows them to address those very same issues at quarterback this offseason," Cameron wrote. "Bringing in a dynamic, big-play threat like Slayton would be a nice piece to a solid free-agent class, should the Raiders miss out on the top targets."
Slayton is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 16 games and caught 39 passes for 573 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed a rather productive run in New York, although he never managed to post 800 receiving yards in any one individual season. He did, however, go over 700 yards four times, most recently doing so in 2023 when he hauled in 50 receptions for 770 yards and four scores.
Slayton will not be anyone's favorite option, but if the Raiders find themselves striking out on the top end of free agency, they may want to consider him.
Heck, Las Vegas could also sign Higgins and Slayton to give itself a rather impressive stable of wide receivers. The Raiders certainly have the cap room to make that happen.
We'll see what Las Vegas decides to do in March.
