REPORT: Raiders Named Top Trade Destination for Dolphins' Hill
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the NFL offseason in dire need of help at wide receiver, and they will have plenty of cap space to handle the issue.
But could the Raiders swing a blockbuster trade to fill the hole?
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team feels that it's a possibility.
Brooke put together a short list of teams that could potentially trade for Hill this offseason, and he listed Las Vegas among that group.
As a matter of fact, Brooke even put together a trade package, suggesting that the Raiders send a third-round draft pick and a fifth-rounder in exchange for Hill.
"Assuming that the Las Vegas Raiders take Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, they're going to want to surround him with as much talent as possible," Brooke wrote. "The Raiders offense features an ascending star tight end in Brock Bowers and a steady presence at receiver in Jakobi Meyers. However, the Raiders don't have an offensive weapon that can stretch the field vertically."
But would the Dolphins trade Hill?
Well, the superstar playmaker recently took to social media to make a rather cryptic post, saying "It's time for me to go coach" on his X account.
That could mean anything, but there has been some speculation that Miami could jettison the aging Hill this coming offseason.
The 30-year-old has seen a sharp decline in production in 2024, as he has caught 67 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns. That comes on the heels of Hill racking up over 1,700 receiving yards in back-to-back campaigns.
Hill made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight NFL seasons between 2016 and 2023, but he appears to be in danger of missing the event this year.
With the Dolphins also having Jaylen Waddle in their receiving corps, it may be wise to move Hill now to facilitate a quasi-rebuild.
Brooke notes that Miami would save $12 million in cap space by trading Hill with a post-June 1 designation.
The question is whether or not the Raiders would be willing to take on the final two years of Hill's contract, which includes $29.9 million in base salary in 2026.
Las Vegas just dealt Davante Adams in October, so would replacing him with another declining wide out be a smart idea?
The Raiders may be better served attempting to get younger, but there is no question that Hill would be tempting.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE