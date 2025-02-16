REPORT: Raiders QB Gardner Minshew's Future with the Team
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a subpar group of quarterbacks for the past two seasons. However, that was not supposed to be the case, as former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to help guide the team and help quarterback Aidan O'Connell develop.
Telesco made Minshew one of the highest paid players on the offense, only trailing former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and cornerstone left tackle Kolton Miller. Adams and Miller were two of the best players at their respective positions, the same cannot be said about Minshew.
Nick Shook of NFL.com recently ranked nearly 60 quarterbacks from around the league following the season's conclusion. Shook ranked Minshew as the 36th-best quarterback in the National Football League. It may not sound like a favorable ranking, but considering how poorly Minshew played this season, 36th is not all that bad.
"The quarterback I lauded for keeping the[ [Indianapolis] Colts afloat in 2023 ran the Raiders' vessel aground in 2024," Shook said. "It wasn't with bad intention or without effort; Minshew just couldn't refrain from taking risks that ended up costing the Raiders. Antonio Pierce grew so frustrated with the veteran he benched him on multiple occasions and likely would have again had a collarbone injury not ended Minshew's season. His Vegas stint will end up a negative mark on an odyssey of a football résumé, but I expect him to find an opportunity elsewhere as a backup in 2025."
Although it is easy to pile on a struggling quarterback, it must be noted that Minshew played relatively well at all of his previous stops before arriving in Las Vegas. The Raiders featured a new offensive coordinator and starting running back Minshew's first season with the team.
Las Vegas also had many moving parts on its offensive line, with the unit playing poorly for most of the first half of the season, which contributed to Minshew's struggles. Then, three weeks into the season, Adams quit the team, leaving Minshew and the Raiders' offense without much quality talent at skill positions. While Minshew could have played better, neither he nor Pierce was set up for success.
