REPORT: Raiders Rival Chargers Could Lose Star EDGE Mack
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted edge rusher Khalil Mack in 2014, helping him develop into one of the most feared pass rushers in the National Football League over the last decade.
Mack has now been in the league for 11 seasons. Of the 167 games he has played in, Mack spent 64 of them with the Raiders, which ranks as the most games he has played with any team in his career.
Mack made himself a household name while playing for the Raiders, which made his trade to the Chicago Bears that much more shocking.
While the Raiders received multiple picks in return for Mack, including two first-round picks, they awarded Mack a contract worth over $141 million, which the Raiders may not have been willing to pay him.
Each side came out better after the trade, yet Mack's feelings about the Raiders organization can be seen each time he plays against them. Mack has spent the last few seasons playing for the Raiders division opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers.
This means Mack has played his former team twice a year every season for the past three seasons. Each time, Mack seems to play his best game. Even if his play does not always impact the stat sheet, Mack plays well against the Raiders.
This includes last season, when Mack registered six sacks against the Raiders, as former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels refused to double-team Mack, throwing rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell to the fire.
Luckily for the Raiders, they may not have to face Mack nearly as much after this offseason.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently listed one free agent that every team should consider adding this offseason. While Dajani thinks the Raiders have many things to work on, he believes Mack could join the San Francisco 49ers.
"The 49ers need to upgrade the defensive line this offseason, including adding a pass rusher opposite of Nick Bosa," Dajani said. "Mack isn't exactly a spring chicken, but the veteran QB terror would certainly help a defensive unit poised for a turnaround with the return of Robert Saleh. He's one year removed from a ridiculous 17-sack season."
